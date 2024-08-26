ZESCO Limited says it currently faces an imminent challenge of potentially exhausting the remaining water reserves at Kariba by September 14, which could result in the shutdown of the Kariba North Bank Power Station. In a statement, Monday, Zesco Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi said the utility anticipates a significant power supply gap from the month of September 2024 due to the growing drought-induced hydropower generation deficit. “ZESCO Limited anticipates a significant power supply gap from the month of September 2024 owing to the growing drought induced hydropower generation deficit which presently stands at 1086 Megawatts (MW) for August 2024 and 1280MW for September 2024. The expected power supply gap during September is attributed in part to the following factors: Annual plant...



