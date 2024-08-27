NATIONAL Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has closed the Society Business Park (SBP) with immediate effect, until further notice. Addressing the media, Tuesday, NAPSA Board Chairperson Shipango Muteto said the decision was made as a precautionary measure to protect and safeguard human life. He revealed that some parts of the building, such as the office block and parkade, are not structurally sound and therefore unsafe for continued occupancy. “The National Pension Scheme Authority wishes to inform the media and the public that we have taken a very painful, costly but necessary decision to close the Society Business Park (SBP) with immediate effect and until further notice. We have taken this decision as a precautionary measure to protect and safeguard human life,”...



