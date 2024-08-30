Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe making his remarks during the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development strategic plan and balance score card meeting at Government complex in Lusaka on Wednesday 6th March -Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe making his remarks during the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development strategic plan and balance score card meeting at Government complex in Lusaka on Wednesday 6th March -Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe has insisted that government is highly intolerable to illegal mining, warning those involved in the vice that they will face the law. Speaking when he launched the Three Million Metric Tonnes Copper Production by 2031 Strategy and the National Critical Minerals Strategy 2024-2028, Kabuswe disclosed that a task force had been instituted to look into illegal mining activities across the country. “…The other thing that I want to emphasise on, please, all of us that are mining in the country, government is highly intolerable to illegal mining and we are coming after illegal miners. The task force is set, is in place and we will be going round the country. Please report correctly...