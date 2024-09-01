ZAMSTATS Statistician General Goodson Sinyenga has disclosed that export earnings from refined copper increased by 4.3 percent from K16.5 billion in June 2024 to K17.2 billion in July 2024. At a media briefing, Thursday, Sinyenga disclosed that traditional exports earnings increased from K16.6 billion in June 2024 to K17.3 billion in July 2024. “Export earnings from refined copper increased by 4.3 percent from K16.5 billion in June 2024 to K17.2 billion in July 2024. Refined Copper export volumes increased by 10.0 percent from 62.5 thousand mt in June 2024 to 68. 7 thousand mt in July 2024. Further, copper prices on the LME market for the corresponding months decreased by 2.6 percent from US$9,641.6 per mt in June 2024 to...



