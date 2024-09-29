THE World Bank report on Zambia’s Public Financial Review has revealed that State Owned Entities (SOEs) averaged losses of $492 million per year between 2019 and 2020. The report states that, given their weak financial positions, SOEs have been in loss situations. “Despite the financial challenges, there is a lack of thorough monitoring of SOE’s financial records, which are overseen by two different entities. Given their weak financial positions, SOEs have been in a loss situation. Between 2019 and 2020, SOEs averaged losses of USD 492 million per year. ZESCO’s recent performance supports the sector’s profitability. Between 2019 and 2020, ZESCO experienced notable losses, partly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and currency devaluation, contributing to the sovereign...



