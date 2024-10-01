SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe says the 2025 national budget places more stress, burden on people. Addressing the media at the court premises yesterday, M’membe said with the current high cost of living, it was difficult to see how the budget would reduce the burden on people. “Our people have enough stress, they have stress with the cost of living, they have difficulties getting food, they have difficulties paying rentals, they have difficulties with transport, they have difficulties with medicines and so many other things. It is evil to place more burdens on the people who are already overburdened. This budget places more burden on our people, it does not lift the burdens off their shoulders, it puts more stress...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here