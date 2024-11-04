ENERGY Expert Dr Johnstone Chikwanda says it’s not easy to simply ban charcoal burning without having replacement strategies such as a push for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) usage. Speaking when he featured on Emmanuel Mwamba’s Conversation Podcast, Wednesday, Dr Chikwanda noted that the recovery rate from charcoal production in Zambia using traditional kilns was less than 30 percent. “The current traditional kilns that is used to produce charcoal, the way it is done in Zambia, the charcoal recovery rate is less than 30 percent, meaning that the wastage is about 70 percent. Other countries what they have done is they build skills with these charcoal burners to help them build more efficient kilns which have got higher yields which can...



