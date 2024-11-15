Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing in Lusaka by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing in Lusaka by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE 1.2 per cent real Gross Domestic Product growth projection downgrade is a one-off event, but the future starting this coming year you will see the economy expanding to a size never seen before in this country, says Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane. Recently, the International Monetary Fund revised Zambia’s 2024 real GDP growth projection to 1.2 per cent from 2.3 per cent forecasted in June, 2024. In an interview, Thursday, Dr Musokotwane said some people were deliberately manipulating the context of the IMF report on the said downgrade by picking what would hurt or paint government as bad. “The first thing is to invite you to read that report for yourself, the full report is on the website for the...