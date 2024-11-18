MINISTER of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi has disclosed that the Mufulira-Mokambo road project will cost $56.7 million. Meanwhile, the concessionaire, JasWorld Ports Limited, has assured that the project will be delivered on time. In a speech read on his behalf by acting permanent secretary Doreen Matambo during the signing ceremony, Friday, Milupi said the $56.7 million concession agreement with Jasworld Ports Limited was for the upgrading of the Mufulira-Mokambo Road and the modernisation of the Mokambo border facility. “The total project cost is approximately $56.7 million broken down as follows: Preliminary and general items $1,909, 069, road infrastructure $18, 663, 939, border post construction $14, 725, 029, equipment cost $5, 952, 971, toll plaza construction $1.5 million,...



