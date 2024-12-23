PUMA Energy Commercial Supply Manager Chapa Chibeka says Zambia has lost about 3,500 Zimbabwean tankers which bring fuel into the country, causing some logistical challenges. But Puma Energy Head of Government Relations Litiya Matakala has advised people to desist from panic buying, saying the country is not likely to experience any stock outs. And Energy Regulation Board (ERB) Director General Elijah Sichone says the country is currently sitting on 30.4 million litres of diesel and 10.8 million litres of petrol. Speaking during an ERB and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) joint media briefing, Friday, Chibeka said the petrol situation at their service stations was likely to improve by early this week. “I think I will just try to add one or...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here