ENERGY Regulation Board (ERB) Director General Elijah Sichone has confirmed that the supply of petrol is constrained in the country. Many filling stations in Lusaka and other towns are currently out of petrol stock, and ERB has now revealed that 101 facilities do not have the commodity. In an interview, Friday, Sichone disclosed that a significant number of filling stations did not petrol. “The challenge is that there are certain filling stations which may not have all the products. So, those filling stations selling both petrol and diesel, out of the 616 that were sampled today as of this morning, out of the 616, 503 are selling both petrol and diesel which is 81.7 per cent. If you go to...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here