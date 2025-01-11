Lack of clean drinking water remains a challenge in most parts of Lusaka. Here, a family of Lusaka's Kamanga Compound is spotted drawing water at a hand pump within the area - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Lack of clean drinking water remains a challenge in most parts of Lusaka. Here, a family of Lusaka's Kamanga Compound is spotted drawing water at a hand pump within the area - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation has received a $13.2 million funding from AfDB to finance the implementation of the “Improving Access and Strengthening Innovations for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene” Project in Kabwe town and Bauleni township. Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Collins Nzovu says the project comprises three main components, namely: climate resilient water supply infrastructure development, sanitation and hygiene services improvement, and institutional strengthening, capacity building and project management. In a statement, Friday, Nzovu explained that infrastructure improvements in Kabwe would include the rehabilitation of the Mulungushi water treatment works, among other works. “The Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation-MWDS has received a USD 13.2 million funding from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to finance the...