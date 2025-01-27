Manufacturers Association of Zambia president Ashu Sagar making a submission during the Town hall forum on the 2024 budget and economic performance and 2025 outlook at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 21st January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ZAMBIA Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) president Ashu Sagar has warned that the overnight introduction of post budget taxes will constrain cash flow for businesses, and risk pushing inflation up. Recently, the Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) noted with concern the recently implemented post budget taxes for 2025. “The Zambia Chamber of Commerce notes with concern the recently implemented post budget taxes for the year 2025 which introduces increases across various sectors. There is a reintroduced taxing of export tax on Gemstones and Precious Metals which are rated at 15 per cent. We have also noted an increase in Property Transfer tax from 5 per cent to 8 per cent. There is an increase in Rental Income tax from...