ZICTA has directed Airtel Networks Zambia to compensate all consumers affected during Sunday’s data outage, with an estimated total compensation value of K4,000,000. In a statement, Tuesday, ZICTA Corporate Communications Manager Hanford Chaaba stated that the Sunday outage impacted data services in Lusaka, Southern, Western, Central and Eastern Provinces. Chaaba said the authority had directed Airtel to fast-track the upgrade of its network infrastructure by February 28, 2025, and put in place mechanisms aimed at resolving the recurring network outage. “The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) is concerned with the continued service disruptions on Airtel network, particularly the February 2, 2025 outage which impacted data services in Lusaka, Southern, Western, Central and Eastern Provinces. As a result of...



