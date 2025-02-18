GOVERNMENT says it has finalised the gazetting of its Provisional Schedule of Tariff Concessions (PSTC) under the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). In a statement, Monday, Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry Principal Public Relations Officer Everness Nankala said Zambia was now ready to begin trading under the (AfCFTA), following the introduction of SI No. 94. She has encouraged the private sector to take advantage of this opportunity to enhance trade. “Zambia has finalized the gazetting of its Provisional Schedule of Tariff Concessions (PSTC) under the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), through Statutory Instrument (SI) No. 92 of 30th December, 2024. The AfCFTA is Africa’s flagship initiative to create a single market...



