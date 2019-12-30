Lusaka teacher, businessman in court for threatening to kill man

- Local
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
- Business
by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 25 Dec 2019
- Courts
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019
- Opinion
by Diggers Editor on 30 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 29 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 28 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 27 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 29 Dec 2019by Dr Pamela Towela Sambo and Dr O’Brien Kaaba on 29 Dec 2019by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 28 Dec 2019by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019
- Editor's Choice
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Lusaka teacher, businessman in court for threatening to kill manBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
A 26-year-old teacher of Lusaka’s Matero North and a 34-year-old businessman have been dragged to court for allegedly being in possession of a pistol and threatening to kill a man.
In this matter, Chrispine Belama, a teacher, and Lawrence Nyanga, a businessman of Chunga, are charged with threatening violence and being in possession of offensive weapons or materials.
It is alleged in count one that on November 3, this year, in Lusaka, Belama threatened Chirwa by saying “I will kill you with a gun”.
In count two, it is alleged that on the same day, Nyanga and Belema jointly and without lawful authority had an offensive weapon, namely a pistol.
When the matter was called for allocation, Friday, the two, who are in police custody, were not before court.
The matter has been allocated to Lusaka magistrate Annie Holland.
Meanwhile, a 43-year-old pastor of Lusaka’s Zingalume Township has also been dragged to court for allegedly obtaining 700 cases of vegetable juice from Rugani Trading Limited by falsely pretending that he had money in the bank when not.
In this matter, Gregory Chileshe is charged with one count of obtaining goods by false preferences, four counts of forgery and two counts of uttering false documents.
In count one, it is alleged that on December 5, 2019, Chileshe, with intent to deceive and defraud, obtained 700 cases of vegetable juice from Rugani Trading Limited by falsely pretending that he had money in the bank when in fact not.
In count two, it is alleged that on December 6, 2019, Chileshe, with intent to defraud, forged an Investrust Bank cheque number 00074 purporting to show that it was genuinely issued and signed when in fact not.
In count three, it is alleged that on the same date, Chileshe, with intent to defraud, uttered the forged cheque to Zambia National Commercial Bank.
In count four, it is alleged that on December 6, 2019, Chileshe with intend to defraud, forged an Investrust Bank cheque number 00075 purporting to show that it was genuinely issued and signed when in fact not.
In count five, it is alleged that on the same date, Chileshe, with intent to defraud, uttered the forged cheque to Zambia National Commercial Bank.
In count six, it is alleged that on December 6, 2019, Chileshe, with intent to defraud, forged an Investrust Bank cheque number 00076 purporting to show that it was genuinely issued and signed when in fact not.
In count seven, it is alleged that on the same date, Chileshe, with intent to defraud, uttered the forged cheque to Zambia National Commercial Bank.
The matter has been allocated to magistrate Kate Sakwanda.
