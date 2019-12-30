Theft of Hungarian sausage lands 2 Zambeef employees in court

- Local
Theft of Hungarian sausage lands 2 Zambeef employees in courtBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
Two Zambeef butchery assistants of Lusaka’s Mtendere Township have been dragged to court for allegedly stealing Hungarian sausage worth over K600.
In this matter, Kelvin Kapesa, 30, and Paul Muparadzi, 26, have been charged with theft by servant.
Particulars of the offence allege that Kapesa and Muparadzi on unknown dates but between November and December, 2019 being persons employed by Zambeef Limited, stole Hungarian sausages and hog casings all valued at K615, the property of Zambeef which came into their position by virtue of their employment.
The matter has been allocated to Lusaka magistrate Albert Mwaba.
Meanwhile, a 32-year-old farm manager of Mid-way in Chisamba has been dragged to court for injuring over 7,000 chickens belonging to Hybrid Farms.
In this matter, Kakeha Kakeha is charged with injuring animals.
It is alleged that between October 1 and November 5, 2019 in Lusaka, Kakeha wilfully and unlawfully wounded 7,200 chickens, all valued at K1,123,164, the property of Hybrid Farms Limited.
The matter has been allocated to Lusaka magistrate Annie Holland.
In another matter, a 19-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Nampundwe area has been dragged to court for allegedly stealing 1,000 internodes of sugarcane from Zambia Sugar worth over K10,000.
In this case, Hillary Nalishebo is charged with theft.
Particulars of the offence allege that October 8, 2018, in Lusaka, Nalishebo stole the 1,000 internodes valued at K10,670, the property of Zambia Sugar.
The accused is expected to appear before Lusaka magistrate Judith Chiyaika for plea.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
-
