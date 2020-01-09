Lusaka man accused of trying to assassinate Lungu appears in court for treason

- Local
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Daniel Chansa in Chingola on 9 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 8 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 7 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 6 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 3 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 8 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 7 Jan 2020by Tenson Mkhala on 2 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 5 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 2 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
Lusaka man accused of trying to assassinate Lungu appears in court for treasonBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020
A 58-year-old businessman has appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on a charge of treason for allegedly conspiring with another person to procure military equipment for purposes of assassinating President Edgar Lungu and other senior government officials.
In this matter, Mwangala Ngalande of Lusaka’s Roma Township has been charged with one count of treason.
It is alleged that between August 1, 2019, and December 1, 2019, in Lusaka, Ngalande, jointly and whilst acting together with other person’s unknown, did prepare or endeavour to overthrow by unlawful means, the Government of the Republic of Zambia as by law established.
According to Overt Act Number 1, it is alleged that Ngalande conspired with Simon Njobvu to procure military equipment namely; AK47 assault ruffles, pistols and rocket propelled grenades for the purposes of assassinating President Lungu and other senior government officials namely; service chiefs, Minister of Defence Davies Chama, Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima, Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini and his deputy.
In Overt Act number 2, Ngalande on the same dates allegedly conspired with Njobvu to source for international funding and actually obtained US $1.6 million, finances to be utilized in overthrowing government as by law established.
In Overt Act number 3, Ngalande on the same dates, jointly and whilst acting together with other person’s unknown, recruited 10 people for military training, a militia for purposes of overthrowing the Government of Zambia as by law established.
When the matter came up before Magistrate Lameck Mwale, Wednesday, Ngalande said he understood the charge when it was explained to him.
At this point, Magistrate Mwale informed Ngalande that he would not take plea as the charge he was facing was only triable by the High Court.
Ngalande’s defence lawyer, Martha Mushipe, then applied for a preliminary inquiry pursuant to section 223 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).
Mushipe said the Court was mandated to hold preliminary inquiries in such cases and had the power to establish whether there was enough evidence warranting the matter be committed to the High Court.
She also applied that the court directs the police or prison authorities to allow the lawyers access to the accused person, saying Ngalande had been held under custody of prison authorities since November 26, last year, but lawyers have had limited access to him to enable them obtain instructions.
Mushipe added that even the few times lawyers had been granted access to Ngalande, it had been in the presence of police officers.
But State prosecutor Juvenalis Kamutondole said he was not aware that the defence had limited access to the accused person.
And ruling on both applications, Magistrate Mwale said the section for preliminary inquiry puts the court under obligations to institute the inquiry and further ordered the State to provide witnesses at the next sitting, with or without instructions of committal.
He also ruled that the defence be given access to Ngalande.
Magistrate Mwale said the accused had the right to representation and confidentiality, while lawyers were obtaining instructions.
He, therefore, directed the prisons authority to accord Ngalande such an opportunity in the interest of justice.
The matter comes up on January 17, 2020, for a mention and possible hearing of the preliminary inquiry.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Graduare seeks judicial review in Lusaka decongestion project - 9 Jan 2020
- Lusaka man accused of trying to assassinate Lungu appears in court for treason - 9 Jan 2020
- Supreme Court throws out Stanchart’s application to appeal ex-employee’s constructive dismissal case - 8 Jan 2020
- Lusaka prisons are too congested – Simasiku - 8 Jan 2020
- Lusaka maid admits stealing baby - 7 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- We'll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory - Kampyongo (5,398 views)
- Only idiots can vote for PF - UNZALARU (2,243 views)
- Mundende calls Prime TV report "fake news", claims govt doesn't interfere in Zesco (1,519 view)
- Keep your salaries, but reduce stealing by at least 20% che (1,500 view)
- Sinda Police rescue suspected wizard from mob justice at graveyard (1,407 view)
- Graduare seeks judicial review in Lusaka decongestion project
- Lusaka man accused of trying to assassinate Lungu appears in court for treason
- Sinda Police rescue suspected wizard from mob justice at graveyard
- Keep your salaries, but reduce stealing by at least 20% che
- Chingola residents riot, loot shops over ritual killings
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Graduare seeks judicial review in Lusaka decongestion project9 Jan 2020
-
Lusaka man accused of trying to assassinate Lungu appears in court for treason9 Jan 2020
-
Keep your salaries, but reduce stealing by at least 20% che9 Jan 2020
-
Chingola residents riot, loot shops over ritual killings9 Jan 2020
-
Some govt actions don’t show commitment to clinching IMF deal, observes Saasa8 Jan 2020
-
Don’t believe misconceptions that Bill 10 has been amended – LAZ8 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article