Pastor in court over theft of speakers

- Local
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 13 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 12 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 12 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 12 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 12 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 7 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 13 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 12 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 12 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
Pastor in court over theft of speakersBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 13 Jan 2020
A 27-year-old pastor of Chelstone area has appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing speakers, a mixer, microphones, among other items, all worth over K90,000 belonging to El Shaddai Ministries Church.
Michael Zulu, who is facing one count of theft, has, however, denied the charge.
Particulars of the offence in this matter are that on December 12, last year in Lusaka, Zulu stole two TBL speakers, a mixer, an amplifier, a receiver, three microphones, a keyboard, a connector cable and a gross machine, altogether valued at K95,000, the property of El Shadai Ministries Church.
When the matter came up for plea before Lusaka Magistrate Alice Walusiku, Thursday, Zulu pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him.
The matter comes up on February 3, this year, for trial.
In another matter, two employees of Pembe Milling Company and two others have been dragged to court for allegedly stealing bags of flour meal and wheat.
In this matter, Fred Chola, 30, of farm 88, off Mugwi Road in Lusaka is jointly-charged with Jacob Mulenga, 24, a general worker, Lastock Chiluba, 43, a businessman of Kannada Township and Apton Tembo, 39, a driver of Barlastone in Lusaka with two counts of theft.
In count one, it is alleged that on December 18, 2019 in Lusaka, Chola and Mulenga, being persons employed as general workers by Pembe Milling Company, stole 41 by 50Kg bags of wheat and six by 50Kg bags of flour meal, all valued at K15,631.75, the property of the said employer.
In count two, it is alleged that on the same date, Chiluba and Tembo, while working with others unknown, stole 41 by 50Kg bags of wheat and six by 50Kg bags of flour meal, all valued at K15,631.75, the property of the said employer.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- IMF package will be bitter, it won’t be about tightening belts but skirts – Nawakwi - 13 Jan 2020
- Pastor in court over theft of speakers - 13 Jan 2020
- Boy, 16, in court for defamation of the President - 12 Jan 2020
- Lungu distributes relief food to E/Province flood victims - 10 Jan 2020
- Vedanta has authority to challenge KCM’s illegal sale, director tells court - 10 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- 1 prisoner dies, 36 others sustain injuries in road accident (3,776 views)
- Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya (3,646 views)
- Boy, 16, in court for defamation of the President (1,358 view)
- Sue govt over illegal salary cuts, Chiyobe urges workers (1,277 view)
- If I lose 2021, I'll step down - HH (1,250 view)
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
IMF package will be bitter, it won’t be about tightening belts but skirts – Nawakwi13 Jan 2020
-
Pastor in court over theft of speakers13 Jan 2020
-
Zanaco ease past ESAE to record first CAF Confed Cup win12 Jan 2020
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
1 prisoner dies, 36 others sustain injuries in road accident12 Jan 2020
-
Barclays Zambia targets Feb 10 for complete transition to Absa12 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article