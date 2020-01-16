Chipimo’s son admits trafficking in narcotic drugs

- Local
Chipimo’s son admits trafficking in narcotic drugsBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020
Former NAREP president Elias Chipimo’s son, Chito, on Wednesday took fresh plea in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and admitted trafficking in 1.43 grams of cocaine and other charges.
In this matter, Chito, 23 of Kasangula Road in Roma, is charged with three counts of trafficking in narcotic drugs, possession of psychotropic substances and unlawful use of motor vehicle.
In count one, it is alleged that on December 27, 2019 in Lusaka, Chito trafficked in narcotic drugs namely 1.43 grams of cocaine without lawful authority.
In count two, it is alleged that on the same date, Chito had in his possession psychotropic substances namely 0.11 grams of amphetamine without lawful authority.
In the last count, it is alleged that on December 27, 2019 in Lusaka, Chito used a motor vehicle namely, Toyota blade Registration Number BAJ 9330 to carry, conceal and convey psychotropic substances without lawful authority.
He had initially pleaded not guilty to all charges when he first appeared in court on December 31 last year.
But when the matter came up for commencement of trial before Lusaka Magistrate Albert Mwaba, Wednesday, the State informed the court that before they could proceed, the defence had an application to make.
At this point, one of Chito’s lawyers, M Mulenga, told the court that the defence had fresh instructions from their client to have the charge sheet read to the accused again to enable him retake his plea.
When the charges were read to him, Chito pleaded guilty in all counts.
He said he was not allowed to do what he did and that he had no lawful justification.
Asked if he knew that cocaine was a forbidden substance, the accused said he did.
But when magistrate Mwaba asked him what the amphetamine was for, Chito said he was not really sure and didn’t know about it, adding that someone else left it in his car.
However, after talking to his lawyer for a few seconds, magistrate Mwaba asked Chito, again, what the amphetamine was for.
In response, Chito said it was for use, adding that he did not have lawful justification.
Chito further admitted using the motor vehicle to carry, conceal and convey psychotropic substances without lawful authority.
The matter comes up on January 20, this year for facts and sentencing.
Chito’s father, Elias Chipimo and deputy Bank of Zambia governor Dr Francis Chipimo were among the people that came to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court complex to offer solidarity.
-
