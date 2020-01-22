Housekeeper testifies in farmer’s ‘gay’ case

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 24 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 24 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 24 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 24 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 23 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 23 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 20 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 20 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 24 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 24 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Jan 2020by Daniel Chansa on 23 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 22 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 14 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 23 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 22 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 21 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 19 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 17 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019
Housekeeper testifies in farmer’s ‘gay’ caseBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 22 Jan 2020
A housekeeper at Royal Shalom Lodge in Avondale has narrated how she allegedly found faeces on bedsheets and a towel in a room which a man accused of engaging in sexual acts against the order of nature with a juvenile had booked.
Mercy Nyoni was testifying in a matter in which Douglas Quentin Watt of farm number 4007 in Chisamba is charged with two counts of unnatural offences and possession of obscene material.
In count one, it is alleged that on unknown dates but between May and July 17, 2019, in Lusaka, Watt had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old boy against the order of nature.
In count two, Watt on July 17, this year, in Lusaka, allegedly had in possession of obscene pictures and videos on a cell phone tending to corrupt morals.
Watt was jointly charged with the juvenile but the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) entered a nolle prosequi in favour of the 17-year-old boy in October, last year.
When the matter came up for trial before chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale, Tuesday, Nyoni told the court that in March 2019, Watt arrived at the lodge and booked a room.
She said the room which he was allocated was on the same side where she was cleaning.
Nyoni said when Watt entered the room, he did not close the door and just covered himself with blankets.
“We were able to see him since the door was open,” she said.
The State witness further narrated that a few minutes later, Watt, who was in shorts, went out of the room whilst on the phone, then shortly afterwards, went back in the room again.
Nyoni said a while later, a boy, who was on phone, entered the same room and closed the door.
She said about 30 minutes later, the juvenile left the room and the accused followed suit shortly afterwards.
“The boy had some water on his head like he had taken a bath. After some time, the white man also left the room and went to the reception where he left the card. I then went to ask the receptionist if they will come back. I was told that they won’t come back and I can go and clean the room,” Nyoni said.
She said when she and other house keepers went to clean the room, the beddings were dirty as if someone had stepped on them.
“We found the blankets dirty as if someone was stepping on them. The beddings had yellow stains and black stuff,” Nyoni said.
She said on another date, Watt returned to the lodge and booked a room.
Nyoni said the accused later requested for a towel and tissue.
She said after taking the tissue and towel to the room, she went back to the laundry section and told her colleagues that whenever Watt comes to the lodge, the boy would also join him.
Nyoni, however, said her colleagues did not believe her.
“My friends said I was lying and asked ‘how are we going to know that what you are saying is the truth’,” she said.
Nyoni said she and her two friends then went to the conference room to wait for the boy to enter the premises, as the window to the same conference room is opposite the gate.
“We stood by the window waiting for him to come. We waited until the time the young boy came and entered,” she said.
Nyoni said when the boy arrived, he couldn’t locate Watt’s room but managed after talking to the accused on phone.
She said when the boy went to Watt’s room, the two were in there for about an hour and 30 minutes.
Nyoni said when she later went to clean the room, she found the bedsheets and towel which Watt had requested for, had some faeces.
She said she also found a pill in the room.
In cross examination, Nyoni admitted that when guests book a room at their lodge, they were free to receive a visitor.
Asked where the towel and bedsheets which she found with faeces were, the witness said they were at the lodge as they had washed them.
Asked if she gave those bedsheets, towel and a tablet to police officers to confirm her allegations, the witness said no.
Further asked if she entered the room when the accused and the boy were in there, Nyoni said no and added that she did not see anything when the two were in the room.
Trial continues.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Maureen sues Bonanza, Wellcash Debt Recovery over botched loan agreement - 24 Jan 2020
- Court grants Kapepa injunction to restrain senior chief Nsefu from dethroning him as chief Kakumbi - 24 Jan 2020
- ZCCM-IH sues Maamba Collieries over $10m loan advance - 23 Jan 2020
- Lusaka man gets two years for stealing dad’s phones - 23 Jan 2020
- Higer sues Shalom Bus Services for $235,000 debt - 22 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Ndola woman who forced 3 boys to touch her private parts gets 15 years (8,223 views)
- Challenge me, but if you rock the boat, we’ll throw you out - Lungu (5,202 views)
- Who is Linda, Sangwa? We can't withdraw Bill 10 because they say so - Lubinda (3,344 views)
- Forgive Kampyongo, he's ignorant on delimitation process - Mwiimbu (1,989 view)
- PF has completely lost it - Wynter (1,901 view)
- We’re watching ECZ, we won’t wait till they cause chaos in 2021 to take them on – HH
- Chilubanama has to explain disrespect for Lungu – Moonga
- Those who see our mistakes must advise us – UPND
- Maureen sues Bonanza, Wellcash Debt Recovery over botched loan agreement
- LAZ opposes proposal to merge FIC with DEC
- Don't sit ndwii while they tell lies about Bill 10, Lungu tells govt and PF officials
- Challenge me, but if you rock the boat, we’ll throw you out - Lungu
- Who is Linda, Sangwa? We can't withdraw Bill 10 because they say so - Lubinda
- Maid admits poisoning boss' breakfast
- Sinda residents stole from me instead of helping after my accident, laments Mkaika MP
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
<January 2020>
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Chilubanama has to explain disrespect for Lungu – Moonga24 Jan 2020
-
Those who see our mistakes must advise us – UPND24 Jan 2020
-
Maureen sues Bonanza, Wellcash Debt Recovery over botched loan agreement24 Jan 2020
-
LAZ opposes proposal to merge FIC with DEC24 Jan 2020
-
Support us, we’ve dealt with Social Cash Transfer issues, Lungu tells diplomats24 Jan 2020
-
Sinda residents stole from me instead of helping after my accident, laments Mkaika MP24 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Follow us
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article