Cops nab 3 Chongwe men for killing gassing suspect

Police in Chongwe have arrested three suspects in connection with the death of Benson Moonga who was burnt to death on suspicion that he was one of the criminals behind chemical spraying.

This is according to a statement from police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, Sunday.

“The suspects were arrested today 01st March, 2020 at 10:00 hours at Malakata village, Chief Bundabunda of Rufunsa district and have been identified as Headman Malakata whose name is Kelly Mayungo, Edwin Strong Tembo both aged 50 years of Malakata and Museke villages respectively in Chief Bundabunda and also George Mayunga aged 33 years of Mwendakuseka village, Chief Bundabunda for the offence murder. The suspects are in police custody awaiting court appearance,” Katongo stated.

“Investigations in all cases where people have been murdered as a result of mob justice have continued.”

Katongo also gave an update on an accident which occurred on February 29.

“In another development, two bodies of victims in an accident which occurred yesterday, 29th February, 2020 along Lundazi Road of Eastern Province have been retrieved and the victims have been identified as Timothy Banda aged 27 of Lumezi stores who was the driver of the said motor vehicle and female Emma Tembo aged 32, a teacher at Lumezi Day Secondary School. The total number of bodies recovered is now 08,” stated Katongo.