- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Cops nab 3 Chongwe men for killing gassing suspectBy Julia Malunga on 3 Mar 2020
Police in Chongwe have arrested three suspects in connection with the death of Benson Moonga who was burnt to death on suspicion that he was one of the criminals behind chemical spraying.
This is according to a statement from police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, Sunday.
“The suspects were arrested today 01st March, 2020 at 10:00 hours at Malakata village, Chief Bundabunda of Rufunsa district and have been identified as Headman Malakata whose name is Kelly Mayungo, Edwin Strong Tembo both aged 50 years of Malakata and Museke villages respectively in Chief Bundabunda and also George Mayunga aged 33 years of Mwendakuseka village, Chief Bundabunda for the offence murder. The suspects are in police custody awaiting court appearance,” Katongo stated.
“Investigations in all cases where people have been murdered as a result of mob justice have continued.”
Katongo also gave an update on an accident which occurred on February 29.
“In another development, two bodies of victims in an accident which occurred yesterday, 29th February, 2020 along Lundazi Road of Eastern Province have been retrieved and the victims have been identified as Timothy Banda aged 27 of Lumezi stores who was the driver of the said motor vehicle and female Emma Tembo aged 32, a teacher at Lumezi Day Secondary School. The total number of bodies recovered is now 08,” stated Katongo.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Cops nab 3 Chongwe men for killing gassing suspect - 3 Mar 2020
- Chongwe’s advice on Bill 10 too late – Mundubile - 28 Feb 2020
- Police nab 3 over Mazabuka murder - 28 Feb 2020
- ECZ ponders updating existing voters’ register - 27 Feb 2020
- DEC nabs 50 for drug trafficking in Chibolya - 27 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Police nab 'Spax' for murder (6,057 views)
- ZRA unearths smuggling scam but remains mute (5,905 views)
- Disputing accurate information should be a crime, just like spreading falsehood (4,532 views)
- Law is clear, Lungu doesn’t qualify for 2021 - Sangwa (3,907 views)
- Atlas Mara banker in court for theft of £54,000 and $38,000 (3,016 views)
- Coronavirus is knocking, how prepared is our govt
- Matibini exceeded his powers by interpreting the law – ConCourt
- Cops nab 3 Chongwe men for killing gassing suspect
- Lungu’s failure to hold press conferences creating perception that he fears facing media – Harrington
- Lubinda, Kapata, Tasila’s defamation claim defective, Diggers, EIA tell court
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Coronavirus is knocking, how prepared is our govt
- Matibini exceeded his powers by interpreting the law – ConCourt
- Cops nab 3 Chongwe men for killing gassing suspect
- Lungu’s failure to hold press conferences creating perception that he fears facing media – Harrington
- Lubinda, Kapata, Tasila’s defamation claim defective, Diggers, EIA tell court
- Kwacha fall major blow to economy – Kanyama
- Govt’s delay to pay grants, salaries shows compromised fiscal position, says CTPD
- Ballot printing contract has not been awarded yet – Nshindano
- Commodity prices, debt skyrocket over 100% since 2015
- Law is clear, Lungu doesn’t qualify for 2021 – Sangwa
- Kalaluka denies Chongwe traditional leaders’ allegations in Kingsland case
- Atlas Mara banker in court for theft of £54,000 and $38,000
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article