Ex-diplomat sues State over gratuity

A FORMER deputy Head of Mission at the Zambian High Commission in London has sued the State in the Lusaka High Court, seeking payment of gratuity and over $100,000 services allowances he was entitled to following the termination of his contract.

Chola Chama, who has sued the Attorney General, is claiming US$38,000 representation allowance, US$57,000 cost of living allowance, US$8,000 entertainment allowance, housing and outfit allowances as well as gratuity at the rate of 100 per cent for the period served.

He also wants accrued leave days, three months salary in lieu of notice, interest, costs and any other relief the court deems fit.

In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, February 28, Chama stated that on January 8, 2013, he was appointed into the foreign service for the position of Deputy Head of Mission at the High Commission of Zambia in London, United Kingdom.

He added that his monthly salary was at the scale of GSS/02.

“The plaintiff shall aver that he was entitled to US$38,000 per annum representation allowance, US$57,000 per annum cost of living allowance, US$8,000 entertainment allowance, outfit allowance, housing allowance, and 21 days annual service leave allowance,” read the statement of claim.

Chama further stated that he was under his contract entitled to gratuity at the rate of 100 per cent of his basic salary at the scale of GSS/02.

He stated that on April 11, 2014, his appointment into the foreign service was abruptly terminated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and he was accordingly recalled, upon which he was entitled to payment of three months salary in lieu of notice.

The former diplomat added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had refused or neglected to settled the allowances and entitlement he claims.

Chama lamented that he had been subjected to inconvenience and that all efforts to resolve the issues had proved futile.