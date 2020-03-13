Vespers’ father sues state

VESPERS Shimunzhila’s father has sued the state seeking damages for pain, suffering and loss of future perspective earnings.

The Plaintiff, represented by LCK chambers, is also seeking damages for loss of expectation of life and any other relief the court might deem fit.

In a statement of claim, Davison Shamunzila stated that the death of his daughter permanently deprived her of the opportunity to live a full life.

Shamunzila, who is administrator of the estate of Vespers, has cited the Attorney General as a respondent in the Lusaka High Court,

Shimunzhila stated that in its verdict in an inquest, dated October 17, 2019, the Magistrates’ Court found that Vespers died as a result of asphyxia caused by smoke inhalation from the a fire which was caused when the police officers fired tear gas canisters into the hostel where the deceased was at UNZA.

The Plaintiff explained that the incident happened when the police were deployed to the campus in an attempt to control the unrest from the students who were protesting against delayed payment of meal allowances on October 4, 2018.

Shimunzhila described the police’s actions as reckless or negligent and were in complete disregard for human decency, human life and respect for the law.