Judiciary cancels Court of Appeal session over COVID-19

THE Judiciary has cancelled the Court of Appeal Session which was scheduled to commence on Tuesday as a precautionary measure to avoid further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary and Director of Court Operations Charles Kafunda stated in a public notice issued, Tuesday, that legal practitioners and litigants would be informed at a later date when the cases, which were scheduled in the cancelled session, would be listed.

“Please take note that the Court of Appeal Session scheduled to commence on March 24, 2020 has been cancelled. This action has been taken as a precautionary measure in the light of the Covid-19 challenge which the country is facing. Legal Practitioners and Litigants will be informed at a later date when the cases, which were scheduled in the cancelled session, will be listed. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” read the notice.