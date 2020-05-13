Former ZAF Commander Eric Chimese (r) speaks to his lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube at Lusaka Magistrates' Court premises shortly after he appeared in Court on November 18, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A STATE witness yesterday told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he has no proof to show that the properties which Pre-Secure security firm was engaged to provide security services for, belong to former Zambia Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Eric Chimese.

Martin Kayawe, an accountant at Pre-Secure security firm, told the court that the diary in which the company records business transactions did not show a contract entered into with Chimese.

He admitted that it was in fact Chita Lodge which had a contract with the security company, and that it had been paying him for the provision of security services pursuant to the said contract.

This is a matter in which Chimese and Chita Lodge director James Chungu are charged with abuse of authority of office and money laundering relating to properties in Ibex Hill and Lilayi area in Lusaka.

In count one, it is alleged that between June 2013 and June 2018 in Lusaka, Chimese being a public officer at the time, namely ZAF commander, engaged employees of ZAF to do works on his private property situated on plot number 2303/Q in Ibex Hill, an arbitrary act which was prejudicial to the interests of the government of Zambia.

In the second count, it is alleged that Chimese on the same dates in Chilanga district, engaged ZAF employees to do works on his private property situated on Farm number 4301/31 in Eureka Area.

In another count, it is alleged that Chimese and Chungu on dates unknown but between January 2012 and February 2019 in Lusaka, concealed and disguised the rights to ownership of nine flats, a single storey building, one Guest Wing and one semi detached cottage situated on Farm number 2303/Q in Ibex Hill, knowing or having reason to believe that the said property were proceeds of crime.

It is also alleged that Chimese on the same dates in Lusaka, possessed nine flats, one single storey building, one guest wing and one semi detached cottage situated on the said farm, knowing that the said properties were proceeds of crime.

Previously, Kayawe had testified that Pre-secure had offered security services to an account number under Chimese’s name on third street in Ibex Hill before the services were terminated in July 2018.

However, when the matter came up for cross examination before Lusaka Magistrate Nsunge Chanda, Monday, Kayawe admitted that it was in fact Chita Lodge which had a contract with Pre-secure and had been paying him for the provision of security services.

Questioned further by defence Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube, the witness said he did not have a cheque or bank statements to show that Chimese personally paid Pre-secure for the security services.

He added that he could not confirm that the property in question was for Chimese.

The matter comes up May 18, this year, for continued trial.