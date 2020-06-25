Justice Minister Given Lubinda at the Workshop on International Standards and Best Practices on Freedom of Assembly to guide the review of the Public Order Act at Parliament Building on March 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda has dragged Republican Progressive Party (RPP) leader James Lukuku to the Lusaka High Court for accusing him of being a foreigner and questioning his patriotism to the country. Lubinda is seeking damages for libel and an order of interlocutory injunction restraining Lukuku, his servants and agents, from publishing similar libelous and malicious videos and articles relating to him. He is further claiming an order of permanent injunction, punitive and exemplary damages, interest on the said damages and costs. In his statement of claim filed in the...