CHISHIMBA Kambwili has applied for leave to commence judicial review proceedings in the Lusaka High Court against Magistrate David Simusamba’s refusal to recuse himself from presiding over a case where the former is charged with forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer. Kambwili, who has cited the Attorney General as respondent and ex-parte the Principle Resident Magistrate, David Simusamba, stated that it has been difficult for his lawyers to perform their duties effectively as the court room is always poisoned with outbursts of anger...



