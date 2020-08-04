LUSAKA Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba has insisted that he enjoys judicial immunity from lawsuits arising from his exercise of judicial functions. In this matter, NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili and his lawyers Cheelo Mwiinga and Christopher Mundia have sued Magistrate Simusamba in the Lusaka High Court for defamation for alleging that they attempted to bribe him in order to deliver judgement in Kambwili’s favour in the forgery case, which is before the Subordinate Court. The trio is seeking a public retraction of the false and malicious allegations contained in a...



