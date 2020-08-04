FORMER Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Deputy Commander Major General Kapotwe Chintu’s widow has been dragged to court for allegedly getting over K700,000 benefits and depriving other beneficiaries of their entitlement. Meanwhile, the deceased’s sister has testified before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the accused, Evalista Kafula, allegedly went behind the family’s back and withdrew money from the estate of her late husband on various dates. In this matter, Kafula is charged with six counts depriving beneficiaries of their entitlements and one count of administrator or guardian who wrongfully deprives a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.