CHAPTER One Foundation Limited has petitioned the Constitutional Court, seeking an order mandating the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to carry out continuous voter registration between elections. It has argued that ECZ has violated the Constitution by deciding to conduct voter registration for the 2021 elections over a period of 30 days only. Chapter One Foundation which has cited ECZ and the Attorney General as respondents in the matter, further wants the court to make an order mandating the Attorney General to implement the mobile issuance of National Registration cards...



