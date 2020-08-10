ZESCO Limited has denied conspiring with Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa and Konkola Copper Mines (in liquidation) to injure the Copperbelt Energy Corporation’s business following the Minister’s decision to declare CEC’s transmission and distribution lines as common carriers. Zesco has submitted that it, rather, exercised its legal right to enter into a Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with KCM to supply power and wheel the power using CEC’s infrastructure which was duly declared a common carrier by the powers given to the minister via Statutory Instrument No. 57 of 2020. And ZESCO...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.