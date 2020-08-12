SOCIETY House Development Company Limited has dragged BMB Merchants Limited, trading as Melrose Inn Restaurant to the Lusaka High Court, seeking payment of over K479,000 for rentals due to it. Society House Development is seeking an order that Melrose Inn Restaurant pays it K479,338.35 being rent due to it as at July 9, 2020, in respect of the premises known as shop number G033 Society Business Park, Lusaka. It is further demanding payment of K14,387.74 being utility charges as of July 9, 2020, interest on the sums above and any...



