SUSPENDED Patriotic Front Eastern Province youth chairperson Emmanuel Banda, commonly known as Jay Jay, and four others have been dragged to court for allegedly assaulting a police officer at Lusaka Central Police Station, with intent to steal. Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale could, however, not explain the charge to the accused persons yesterday as only four appeared before him. Banda, who was absent, was reportedly in police custody in Chipata and scheduled to appear before the Subordinate Court there. The accused persons in this matter are: Banda, 35, a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.