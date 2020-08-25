THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has acquitted Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya after the state said it would not produce any other witnesses. And the summons against acting ACC Director General Rosemary Khuzwayo have been cancelled. When the case came up this morning, ACC prosecution team member Clifford Moonga informed the court that Khuzwayo was unable to appear before court because her blood pressure had shot up. “This matter is scheduled to come up for continued trial. We do note that there was an order by the court yesterday to have...



