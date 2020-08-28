NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s lawyers have asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to cancel the warrant of arrest issued against the accused person on Tuesday for missing court in a case he is charged with forgery. This is according to a notice of motion to cancel warrant of arrest filed by Kambwili’s lawyers from Messrs Mwenye and Mwitwa Advocates, Wednesday. Kambwili’s lawyer Emmanuel Kaluba has submitted that Kambwili’s sickness is connected to the novel Coronavirus for which he recently tested positive and is now recovering. Meanwhile, the matter comes up today...



