KONKOLA Copper Mines (in liquidation) has applied for leave to appeal High Court judge Catherine Phiri’s decision to discharge the ex-parte interim injunction which was granted to it and Zesco Limited, restraining Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) from interfering with the supply of power to the mining company. Kutawa Chamunda, an assistant to the provisional liquidator of KCM, says the mine is aggrieved by the said decision, adding that the situation is detrimental to KCM in its mining operations as it leaves it’s mines to a possibility of flooding on account...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.