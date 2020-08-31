THE UPND has applied for leave in the Lusaka High Court to commence judicial review proceedings against the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s (ECZ) decision to commence online voter registration without authority of law, and further, to give a 30 day cut-off time for the said registration. UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda has cited the ECZ and the Attorney General as first and second respondents in the matter, respectively. Imenda is seeking a declaration that the Commission’s decision to launch and host an online voter registration platform albeit dubbed as...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.