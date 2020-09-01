ABSA Bank Zambia PLC has submitted to the Lusaka High Court that Barclays Bank Zambia PLC and ABSA Bank Zambia are one and the same legal entity, adding that all rights and liabilities of the entity prior to the name change are not affected as a result. It has, therefore, asked the court to set aside a matter in which Zambia Union of Financial Institutions and Allied Workers (ZUFIAW) general secretary Msiska Chingati has sued it and Barclays Bank Zambia, seeking a declaration that the unilateral and non-consensual transfer of...



