LUSAKA Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale has refused to refer the case in which Lusaka photographer Cornelius Chellah Tukuta is charged with libel to the High Court for constitutional reference. Magistrate Mwale dismissed the said application by Tukuta’s defence lawyers to refer the case to the High Court, as it lacked merit and further ordered that trial continue in the matter. In this matter, it is alleged that Tukuta on May 26, 2020 in Lusaka, published defamatory matter affecting Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya in the form of a video...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.