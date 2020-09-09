TWO Health Practitioners have told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that COVID-19 results for NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili were negative on September 4, this year, after re-testing him. Copperbelt Provincial Health director Robert Zulu told the Court that Kambwili’s latest results came out negative on September 4, this year, but were only communicated to him by a clinician on Monday. This is a matter in which Kambwili is charged with forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer in relation to the registration of Mwamona Engineering...
