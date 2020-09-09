SENIOR Chief Mukupa Katandula of Nchelenge District in Luapula Province on Monday appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on summons, as a shareholder and director in Luapula Hydropower Corporation Limited. This is in relation to a complaint that has been lodged in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court against Luapula Hydropower Corporation Limited for failure to surrender two water permits to the Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) within seven days as stipulated in the Notice of Surrender. The traditional leader earlier said chiefs had not done anything wrong to authorize Luapula Hydropower...



