THE Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) has recommended the removal of controversial Lusaka Magistrate David Simusamba from presiding as a judicial officer. There have been various complaints against the conduct of Magistrate Simusamba, the latest being a case where Chishimba Kambwili reported him to the Anti Corruption Commission before asking the Chief Justice to compel him to recuse himself from handing the opposition NDC leader’s case. In December 2019, Kambwili wrote to Chief Justice, Irene Mambilima, complaining about the manner in which Magistrate Simusamba was handling the matter, i.e. his attitude...



