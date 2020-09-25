MMD deputy national secretary Gregory Mofu has submitted to the Lusaka High Court that nominated member of parliament Raphael Nakacinda is not a genuine MMD member, adding that the latter is in fact an agent of the PF. And Mofu has further submitted that Nakacinda was duly expelled from the party in accordance with the provisions of the MMD constitution. This is a matter in which Nakacinda has sued MMD in the Lusaka High Court seeking a declaration that his purported expulsion from the party is invalid and void. Nakacinda,...



