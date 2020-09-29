Fumba Chama (l) and Maiko Zulu and others at Lusaka High Court for the case of Electoral Commission of Zambia on September 22, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has argued that Musicians Chama Fumba, popularly known as Pilato, Maiko Zulu, Brian Bwembya and others are prematurely before the Lusaka High Court as the commission is guided by the Electoral Process Act in carrying out the voter registration exercise. ECZ adds that the law provides for a redress mechanism for persons aggrieved with the registration process. The commission has therefore urged the Lusaka High Court not to grant the three musicians and two youths leave to commence Judicial review, submitting that their seeks...