FILE: UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and FDD leader Edith Nawakwi attend homily for the late Cardinal Medardo Mazombwe during the burial ceremony at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus in Lusaka on September 3, 2013 - Picture by Joseph Mwenda

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has submitted to the Lusaka High Court that the statement of claim in which he is seeking damages for libel against FDD president Edith Nawakwi is not deficient in any way. Hichilema has argued that Nawakwi is not entitled to further and better particulars which she requested for, as his statement of claim sets out with sufficient particularity, the cause of action and the allegations of fact upon which it is founded. This is a matter in which Hichilema has sued Nawakwi over claims that he...