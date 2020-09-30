UNIVERSITY of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) has sued the University of Zambia (UNZA) Council in the Lusaka High Court, claiming payment of K4.5 million arising from arrears of unremitted union contributions. UNZALARU also wants interests, costs and any relief that the court may deem fit. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Kelvin Mambwe, suing in his capacity as UNZALARU general secretary, stated that in or about March 23, 1993, the union entered into a recognition agreement with the UNZA Council which was entrusted...



