NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili with his vice Joseph Akafumba (l) and his spokesperson Edward Mumbi at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on October 12, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba has convicted NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili in a case in which he was charged forgery and uttering a false document to a public officer.

Passing judgement today, Magistrate Simusamba sentenced the NDC leader to one year each, for the two charges of forgery and uttering a false document to a public officer, which he said would run concurrently.

Magistrate Simusamba has, however, acquitted Kambwili on one count of giving false information to a public officer.

Full story later.