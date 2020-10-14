LUSAKA Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba has convicted NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili in a case in which he was charged forgery and uttering a false document to a public officer.
Passing judgement today, Magistrate Simusamba sentenced the NDC leader to one year each, for the two charges of forgery and uttering a false document to a public officer, which he said would run concurrently.
Magistrate Simusamba has, however, acquitted Kambwili on one count of giving false information to a public officer.
Full story later.