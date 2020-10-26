Lusaka Province party Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta with Sesheke MP Romeo Kang'ombe at Lusaka High Court during the ruling on the Sesheke Parliamentary Election petition on May 28, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SESHEKE UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe has been granted K200,000 bail his own recognisance with two sureties of Chinsali District bound in the like sum. And Kang’ombe’s lawyer, Cornelius Mweetwa, says his client has met the bail conditions. When his case came up before the Chinsali Magistrates’ Court, Monday, Kang’ombe pleaded not guilty to two counts of abduction and two counts of assault on a police officer. “He appeared today (Monday) at Chinsali Subordinate Court before Honourable Julius Malata, and that he pleaded not guilty to the charge of...