CHAIRPERSON of the Engineering Registration Board, Desiderius Chapewa has dragged the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) to the Lusaka High Court, seeking a declaration that the Council of the institution has no authority to revoke his membership and practicing licence. Chapewa is also seeking damages for loss caused to his professional reputation, and an order of injunction restraining EIZ, its servants or agents from interfering with his enjoyment of membership and all rights of membership of the EIZ, Engineering Registration Board and the Council of EIZ until final determination of...



